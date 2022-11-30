It's the Time to Salsa: Venezuelans put their best foot forward to break world record
It was a sight to behold. More than 2,000 dancers of Venezuela gathered to perform ‘Salsa Casino’, hoping to make it to the Guinness World Record. Age was just a number as seven to 65-year-olds flaunted their moves
1/6
Dance fans attend a Guinness World Record attempt at the Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute of Caracas, Venezuela. The group is part of Venezuela’s Salsa Casino dance schools that intend to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of couples dancing to this type of Latin rhythm. The dancers were performing ‘Rueda de Casino’, a type of dance form that involves couples dancing in circles. AP
2/6
Aerial view of the National Sports Institute of Caracas where Venezuelans gathered to perform salsa in unison. More than 2,000 people participated in the largest salsa casino circle dance. The president of the project Retomando el Son said that the dancers have been practicing for six months for the event. AP
3/6
A woman records dancers attending a Guinness World Record attempt at the Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute in Caracas, Venezuela. The age of all the participants ranged from seven to 65. The evidence of the attempt has been submitted for Guinness World Record’s official recognition. The current record is being held by Spain which saw the participation of 1,291 dancers in 2019. AP
4/6
Dancers register to attend a Guinness World Record attempt at the Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute of Caracas. AP
5/6
Dancers show their moves at the Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute of Caracas in Venezuela. Videos of the dancing attempt have been making rounds on Twitter where one dancer can be heard saying, “The truth is that it’s an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela. We can break the Guinness record, God willing, because the truth is Venezuela prepared for this. We are the country with more salsa-style dancers in the whole world.” AP
6/6
An aerial view of Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute of Caracas where more than 2,000 dancers gathered to perform Casino dance. AP