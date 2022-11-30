It's the Time to Salsa: Venezuelans put their best foot forward to break world record

5/6

Dancers show their moves at the Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute of Caracas in Venezuela. Videos of the dancing attempt have been making rounds on Twitter where one dancer can be heard saying, “The truth is that it’s an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela. We can break the Guinness record, God willing, because the truth is Venezuela prepared for this. We are the country with more salsa-style dancers in the whole world.” AP