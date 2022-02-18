It’s so cold at Beijing Olympic Games that faces have frozen!
As the Winter Games unfold in chilly temperatures, frost is forming on the faces of athletes, volunteers, police and camera operators who are competing and working outdoors. Take a look
The Beijing Games is unfolding in chilly temperatures. It's so cold there that frost is forming on the faces of athletes, volunteers, police and camera operators who are competing and working outdoors. AP
Frozen faces are being spotted all over -- at venues for the men's and women's aerials, cross-country skiing and the giant slalom. AP
Ice has also been spotted on the lashes of a camera operator at the men’s mogul qualifying at Genting Snow Park and on the face of television crew member during the men’s aerials finals in Zhangjiakou, China. AP
Beijing is a city where snow and precipitation are usually hard to come by in the colder months. Zhangjiakou is a few degrees colder and gets more snow each year than Beijing since it is at a higher elevation. The average annual snowfall in the area is reportedly 63 cm. AP
Frost covers a face shield of a volunteer before the start of the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP
A volunteer lifts her frost covered mask at the National Biathlon Center during a practice session for the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP