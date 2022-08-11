It's Raksha Bandhan, bro: A day to celebrate siblings with rakhis, mithais, and more
People across the country are celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the festival marking the loving bond between a brother and sister. There's more excitement this year as earlier festivities were subdued because of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic
It's the time to celebrate the special relationship between a brother and sister; it's time for Raksha Bandhan! People across the country celebrated the festival by tying rakhis to their brothers. At the Attari-Wagah border post, school girls tied rakhis to the BSF personnel to mark the ceremony. AFP
Students in Patna also tied rakhis to Army jawans during a special 'Rakhi Mahotsav. PTI
Raksha Bandhan is observed on the Purnima Tithi -- on the full moon day in the month of Shravana. Muslim women symbolically celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with a cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad. PTI
BJP Mahila Morcha leaders tie 'rakhi' on the wrists of police personnel for the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan', in Prayagraj. PTI
There are various legends associated with this festival, and these narrate how the practice of tying the sacred thread came into being. Today, this ritual of tying the rakhi is celebrated with much vigour across the nation. PTI
UP Council of Agriculture Research (UPCAR) Chairman Captain Vikas Gupta gets a 'rakhi' tied on his wrist by an acid attack survivor in Noida. PTI
This year, rakhi sales have skyrocketed, said traders and shopkeepers. Rakhi sales have increased and reached pre-pandemic levels. In 2020 and 2021, owing to COVID-19, the festival was a very low-key affair. AFP
The sacred thread, or Rakhi has been sold across the country at prices as low as Rs 10 and soared to highs of Rs 25,000. AFP