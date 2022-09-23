It's raining chaos: 13 killed in UP, schools shut, WFH for office-goers in Delhi-NCR
The incessant rainfall has led to the death of 13 people in Uttar Pradesh and thrown life out of gear. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the Delhi-NCR region. Schools are shut and employees have been advised to work from home to avoid traffic congestion
1/7
Commuters wade through waterlogged roads on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. At least 13 people have been killed and 11 injured in incidents of lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. PTI
2/7
Cyclers try to make their way through inundated roads in Gurugram. In view of the heavy rainfall alert for today, authorities have advised all employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion. Educational institutions in the area have also been shut. ANI
3/7
Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall. According to the district administration on Thursday, Gurugram received 54 mm of rainfall. PTI
4/7
Waterlogged roads in Gurugram led to massive traffic leaving people stuck on roads for hours. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the Delhi-NCR region. ANI
5/7
Vehicles make their way through inundated roads in Gurugram. According to NDTV, the fresh spells of rains in the National Capital Region will help make up for the deficit to some extent and will also keep the air clean. ANI
6/7
A car was stranded in the middle of the road in Gurugram. According to the police, waterlogging caused problems in Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk and Sector 10-A. Nearly 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city to control the traffic situation. ANI
7/7
People walk on Kartavya Path in Delhi amid heavy rainfall. PTI