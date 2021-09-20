It's no small feat! Winners of Nikon's microphotography contest reveal a hidden world
The competition, which began in 1975, saw photographers with a passion for the teeny tiny send in over 1,900 entries
A close-up of a red forest ant (Formica rufa). Image Courtesy: Dr Fred Terveer/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
The surface features of a southern live oak leaf, including its appendages (trichomes, in white) and pores (stomata, in purple). Image Courtesy: Jason Kirk/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
A table salt crystal under 10 times magnification. Image Courtesy: Saulius Gugis/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
The rear leg, claw, and respiratory trachea (windpipe) of a hog louse (Haematopinus suis). Image Courtesy: Frank Reiser/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
An in-vivo snapshot of the neurons surrounding the mouth and tentacles of a juvenile starlet sea anemone (Nematostella vectensis). Image Courtesy: Ruohan Zhong/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
A vein and scales on a butterfly wing (Morpho didius). Image Courtesy: Sébastien Malo/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
A water flea swimming near a reed stalk. Image Courtesy: Álmos Becz/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
A Red velvet mite under four times magnification. Image Courtesy: Razvan Cornel Constantin/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
The hind leg of a male frog-legged beetle (Sagra buqueti). Image Courtesy: Dr Andrew Mark Posselt/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition
The head of a tick. Image Courtesy: Dr Tong Zhang & Dr Paul Stoodley/Nikon Small World photomicrography Competition