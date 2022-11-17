It's Lit! Shiny bees and bugs are the star attraction in Paris
Light structures shaped in flowers, insects and even viruses are leaving visitors awe-struck at the 'Mini-Worlds on the Way of Illumination' exhibition during the Light Festival preview at the Jardin des Plantes in Paris. Under the night sky, the illumination is so bright that the exhibits look real
1/6
Light structures shaped in flowers and butterflies on display at the Jardin des Plantes in Paris, as part of the Fete des Lumieres exhibition titled “Mini-Mondes en voie d’illumination” meaning mini-worlds in the process of illumination. The Festival of Lights is a night exhibition that takes place in one the most beautiful gardens in Paris located in the 5th arrondissement. AFP
2/6
Yellow flowers, ladybugs and honeybees shaped light structures displayed at Paris’ Festival of Light. Usually, the festival has different themes related to endangered species around the world. This year’s exhibition was dedicated to the little creatures that exist in the world. AFP
3/6
This year’s open-air exhibition combined art, science and poetry. Butterflies, spiders, snails and a wide variety of plants were featured at the exhibition. Through the exhibition, organisers hope to sensitise visitors about the importance of the role played by small species. AFP
4/6
A dragonfly-shaped light structure displayed at the exhibition. This year the exhibition began on 14 November. AFP
5/6
Visitors look at shaped light structures on display at the Jardin des Plantes in Paris. The light festival also features live shows about nature. AFP
6/6
A light shaped in the form of a virus also made it to the exhibition this year. AFP