It’s Getting Darker: Russia knocks out power infrastructure in Ukraine
There was nothing but darkness left to be seen in several parts of Ukraine. Beams of light from cars and candles are the only source of illumination for Ukrainians after Russian military attacks knocked down major energy infrastructure across the country
1/6
Vehicles drive along a street with the St. Sophia Cathedral silhouetted in the background as the city is plunged into near darkness following a military strike that partially brought down the power infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. According to the Associated Press, so far, Russia has knocked out about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure leaving around 16 regions affected. AFP
2/6
A view of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as the city is plunged into darkness following a military strike that brought down the power infrastructure. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of “energy terrorism” after Moscow’s repeated attacks on Ukraine’s key infrastructure. On Friday, around 450,000 households in Kyiv were without electricity, according to Vitalii Klitschko, the city’s mayor. AFP
3/6
Cars pass at twilight in Kyiv downtown amid power outages. The Ukrainian air force said that last week, more than a dozen Russian missiles knocked down energy facilities and other infrastructure across Ukraine. Local officials have urged people to reduce energy consumption while some parts of the country have already cut down electricity use by 20 per cent, according to The Guardian. AP
4/6
A view of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as the city battles with darkness following a military strike. Ukraine’s national power supply company, Ukrenergo, has warned that several regions in the country will face extended periods of power cuts as they try to repair the damages made by Russian strikes. AFP
5/6
An aerial view of Kyiv’s horizon after the city plunged into darkness. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the G7 group of nations will extend their support to Ukraine as winter approaches in the war-torn nation. AFP
6/6
People walk in Independence Square at twilight in Kyiv, Ukraine. Apart from electricity, some 80 per cent of people in the capital city are also left without water because of damage caused to a power facility. However, by Tuesday water was fully restored and so was some power. AP