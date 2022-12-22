It’s beginning to feel like Christmas!
Christmas is right around the corner and everywhere you look, it's bright and beautiful. Cities across the world are dressed in lights and decorations as people get ready for celebrations
Christmas is just days away and the celebrations have begun. Across the world, Christmas lights have been put up to celebrate the season. In New York’s Brooklyn, the Christmas lights add to the cheer. AP
Christmas lights plays a very important role in the overall celebration of the Christmas season. In the Dyker Heights neighbourhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York, tourists walk by a light-up balloons dot the streets. AP
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen past lights illuminating the downtown in Ottawa, Ontario. AP
Vehicles move on a road decorated with lights ahead of Christmas in Kolkata. AP
People walk among the Christmas lights that decorate the National Park in Bogota, Colombia. AP
A tourist photographs a house decorated with Christmas lights in the Dyker Heights neighbourhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP
A 15-metre tall Christmas tree is lit in St. Mark’s Square in Venice, northern Italy, in front of Palazzo Ducale and St. Mark’s Basilica. AP