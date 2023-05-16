It's all yellow and hazy in Delhi
Delhi and other neighbouring regions are experiencing a sudden weather change with strong dust winds reducing visibility and worsening the air quality index (AQI). The haze is caused by dust from a cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan
With dust-raising winds, thunderstorms, and dust storms, the weather has suddenly changed in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Residents of Delhi NCR posted pictures of the dust storms and cloudy surroundings on social media. A shallow fog engulfed India Gate and Kartavya Path, unusual for May, which is the hottest month of the year in New Delhi. PTI
Road traffic was persitent as the air quality deteriorated as a result of dust pollution. The unexpected dusty weather has been caused by dust storms and dust from cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan, a neighbour state. PTI
Strong winds that blew across the city had an impact on New Delhi’s air quality, so a security guard on the Signature Bridge stood guard while shielding himself from the dust. PTI
Vehicles ply on a road as the air quality deteriorates due to dust pollution, in New Delhi, Tuesday morning. There is a persistent dust storm in North Rajasthan. Several regions of North India are experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, along with a lack of rain. PTI
Experts believe that the dust cloud has been caused in part by strong winds blowing over dry ground. PTI
Due to a dust storm, Delhi’s air quality declined on Tuesday; the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 176. At 9 am today, the visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport was 1,100 metres, down from 4,000 metres at 9 am yesterday, according to IMD. PTI
Dust storms occurred on Monday night in a number of other North Indian regions besides the Delhi NCR, as a result of the 40 to 75-kilometre-per-hour gusty winds that elevated the dust. Image Courtesy: <span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">@mahimatic/</span>Twitter
With temperatures reaching 41.3 degrees celsius on Monday, which is two degrees more than average for this time of year, the nation’s capital had slightly warmer weather, as per Business Today. Image Courtesy: @logjatin/Twitter