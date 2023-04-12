It's All Grey: Russia's most-active volcano Shiveluch continues to spew ash after massive eruption
The volcano spewed out ash for a second day Wednesday on Russia’s far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas. Since the start of the eruption, the area has been closed to aircraft and residents have been advised to stay indoors
A volcano erupted early Tuesday on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 20 kilometres (12 miles) into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. AP
The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, extended over 500 kilometres (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust. AP
Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities advised residents to stay indoors and shut schools in several affected communities. Two villages had their power supplies cut for a few hours until emergency crews restored them. AP
Ash fell on 108,000 square kilometres (41,700 square miles) of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. Scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years. AP
Since the start of the eruption, the area has been closed to aircraft and residents have been staying indoors. AP
Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said there was no need for mass evacuation, but added that some residents who have health issues could be temporarily evacuated. AP
The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued on Wednesday, spewing clouds of dust 10 kilometres (more than six miles) into the sky. AP
The villages located about 50 kilometres (some 30 miles) from the volcano, were covered by a 20-centimetre (nearly eight-inch) layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness. AP
Shiveluch has two parts — the 3,283-meter (10,771-foot) Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch. AP
The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometres (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. AP