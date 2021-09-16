It's a blast off! SpaceX launches world’s first ‘amateur astronaut’ crew to orbit Earth
The launch marks biggest advancement so far in space tourism as Elon Musk’s company conducts first chartered passenger flight
History was made as SpaceX's first all-civilian crew successfully launched into space from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They have set out to complete a three-day mission to orbit the earth on a capsule the size of a camper van. AFP
The successful launch marked the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism. It’s the first chartered passenger flight for Elon Musk’s space company and the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with a crew that contained no professional astronauts. AP
The Inspiration4 crew -- including Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski -- is expected to return to earth on Saturday. Speaking of his mission, about 10 minutes prior to liftoff, crew commander Isaacman said, "Few have come before, and many are about to follow. The door's open now and it's pretty incredible." AP
The four members of the Inspiration4 mission it is reported stopped outside the capsule hatch to sign their names by the SpaceX symbol on the white wall, signifying the first all-civilian mission. AFP
Inspiration4 is designed primarily to raise awareness and support for the pediatric cancer center, which successfully treated Arceneaux for bone cancer when she was a child. The SpaceX-led mission follows trips to space from two of Musk's billionaire rival's – Sir Richard Branson, who heads Virgin Galactic, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and Amazon. Image Courtesy: @SpaceX/Twitter
Hours before liftoff, the crew waved and blew kisses to their families and company employees, before they were driven off to get into their sleek white flight suits. Once at the launch pad, they posed for pictures and bumped gloved fists, before taking the elevator up. AP
Though the flight is an important milestone for the space tourism industry, the Inspiration4 crew members will not just be along for the ride. During their three-day expedition, Isaacman, Proctor, Sembroski and Arceneaux will perform a series of medical experiments that could inform future spaceflights and have applications for human health closer to home. AP
Once opposed to space tourism, NASA is now a supporter. AP