Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a communication satellite (GSAT-29) in the orbit with its heaviest rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III D2 (GSLV-MkIII) in its latest space mission.

ISRO's GSLV-MkIII D2 carrying the GSAT-29 communication satellite, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday.

The GSLV-MkIII, weighing 640 tonnes and 43.4 metres tall, blasted off at 5.08 pm on 14 November 2018.

The satellite, called GSAT-29, is a communications satellite with two separate payloads designed to improve telecommunication and internet services.

A bird flies as a smoke trail left by ISRO's GSLV-MkIII D2 mission is seen. This is the 67th launch from Sriharikota and the GSAT-29 is the 33rd communications satellite made by India.

The GSLV-MkIII will be used to launch India's Chandrayaan-2 early next year and Gaganyaan before 2022.