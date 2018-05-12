1/8 Iraqis voted in the first election on Saturday since defeating Islamic State, but few people expect its new leaders to stabilise a country beset by conflicts, economic hardship and corruption since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. AP Iraqis voted in the first election on Saturday since defeating Islamic State, but few people...

Depending on the outcome, the poll could bolster Iran's role in Iraq and West Asia. Aside from geopolitics that have deepened sectarian divisions, Iraq faces an array of challenges after a three-year war against Islamic State which cost the country about $100 billion. An Iraqi man checks for his name on a voter registration list. AP

The election's victors will have to contend with the fallout from US president Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran, a move that raised fears among Iraqis that their country will be a theatre of conflict between Washington and Tehran. Ballot box seals for the parliamentary elections wait for use at a polling site in Mosul. AP

The three main ethnic and religious groups — the majority Shi'ite Arabs and minority Sunni Arabs and Kurds — have been at odds for decades, and sectarian divisions remain as deep as ever even though they joined forces to fight IS. An Iraqi couple arrives to cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections at a polling site in the shadow of the Nebi Younis shrine, destroyed by Islamic State militants during their three-year reign in Mosul. AP

The three main candidates for prime minister, all Shi'ites, are incumbent Haider al-Abadi, his predecessor Nuri al-Maliki and Shi'ite militia commander Hadi al-Amiri. All need the support of Iran, which has economic and military sway in Iraq as the primary Shi'ite power in the region. AP

Abadi is considered by analysts to be marginally ahead, but victory is far from certain for the man who raised hopes that he could forge unity when he came to office. Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, centre, leaves a polling station after casting his ballot. AP

Even if Abadi's Victory Alliance list wins the most seats, he still has to negotiate a coalition government, which must be formed within 90 days of the election. Campaign posters for parliamentary elections are displayed near destroyed buildings from fighting between Iraqi forces and the Islamic State group in Ramadi. AP