IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran to Ben Stokes, 10 most expensive players in photos
The IPL Auction 2023 auction turned historic with as many as three players matching or going beyond the most expensive IPL record held by Chris Morris at Rs 16.25 crore.
Sam Curran became the most expensive IPL player during the 2023 auction. The T20 World Cup winner was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore. AFP
Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, becoming the second most expensive player in the IPL. AFP
Ben Stokes was signed by Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 IPL Auction. He tied the record with South Africa’s Chris Morris for the third-most expensive signing in IPL. AFP
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran became the fourth-highest buy of the 2023 auction as Lucknow Super Giants went as high as Rs 16 crore in the hunt for a finisher. AFP
English batter Harry Brook had a big payday as he was sold for Rs 13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad on his auction debut. AFP
Mayank Agarwal was the most expensive Indian at the auction and the sixth most expensive overall as Sunrisers Hyderabad felt they got him for a bargain price. AFP
Shivam Mavi was the seventh most expensive buy at the IPL Auction 2023 and was the most expensive uncapped Indian to be sold on the day as well with Gujarat Titans spending Rs 6 crore on him. Sportzpics
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was the eighth most expensive buy at the IPL Auction 2023 with Rajasthan Royals spending Rs 5.75 crore. AFP
Mukesh Kumar was the biggest surprise at the IPL Auction 2023 as the uncapped Indian was bought in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.5 crore. PTI
Heinrich Klaasen’s good show during India vs South Africa series found him big buyers in Sunrisers Hyderabad, who spent Rs 5.25 crore on the batter. AFP