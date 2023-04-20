Photos

IPL 2pur023: Lucknow Super Giants get the better of Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

FirstCricket Staff April 20, 2023 01:01:39 IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Match 26 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to collect their fourth win of the season. Sportzpics
1/6
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Match 26 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to collect their fourth win of the season. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first. KL Rahul’s strike-rate was once again the talking point, after he was dismissed for 39 off 32 deliveries. Sportzpics
2/6
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first. KL Rahul’s strike-rate was once again the talking point, after he was dismissed for 39 off 32 deliveries. Sportzpics
R Ashwin was the pick of RR bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/23. RR restricted LSG to 154/7. Sportzpics
3/6
R Ashwin was the pick of RR bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/23. RR restricted LSG to 154/7. Sportzpics
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler forged an 87-run stand for the first wicket in RR’s chase. Sportzpics
4/6
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler forged an 87-run stand for the first wicket in RR’s chase. Sportzpics
Avesh Khan finished with figures of 3//25, taking two of his wickets in the final over of the match. Sportzpics
5/6
Avesh Khan finished with figures of 3//25, taking two of his wickets in the final over of the match. Sportzpics
Marcus Stoinis made his first contribution with the ball in IPL this season, finishing with figures of 2/28. His display led him to be awarded the Player of the Match award. Sportzpics
6/6
Marcus Stoinis made his first contribution with the ball in IPL this season, finishing with figures of 2/28. His display led him to be awarded the Player of the Match award. Sportzpics