Photos

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler shine as Rajasthan Royals decimate Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in their IPL 2023 encounter on Saturday.

FirstCricket Staff April 09, 2023 12:39:41 IST
Rajasthan Royals decimated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in IPL 2023 on Saturday to claim their second win. AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) and Jos Buttler (79) scored 98 for the opening partnership as RR posted 199/4 batting first. AP
Mukesh Kumar took two wickets as DC tried to pull back things but Shimron Hetmyer’s blazing 39 gave RR the winning total. AP
David Warner led from the front with 65 off 55 balls but failed to find support from other DC batters. AP
Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each RR won by 57 runs. AP
