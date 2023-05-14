IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell helps RCB demolish RR by 112 runs in Jaipur
Check out some photos from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 112 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest in Jaipur on Sunday. In their bid to chase down 172, RR were bundled out for 59 in 10.3 overs. Sportzpics
RCB won the toss and opted to bat. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both scored fifties, putting on a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics
Glenn Maxwell scored 54 off 33 balls, amassing five fours and three sixes. Sportzpics
Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik. Zampa and KM Asif finished with two wickets each. Sportzpics
Wayne Parnell was the standout bowler for RCB, with figures of 3/10. Sportzpics
Sanju Samson in action for RR. Samson was dismissed for just four runs. Sportzpics
Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for RR, with 35 runs. Sportzpics