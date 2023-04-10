IPL 2023: Tripathi's 74 overshadows Dhawan's 99 as SRH collect their first points by beating PBKS
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, as Aiden Markram and Co collected their first win of season.
1/5
Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram forged an unbeaten 100-run stand as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets to collect their first win of the season. Sportzpics
2/5
Mayank Markande picked up four wickets after SRH opted to field. Sportzpics
3/5
Shikhar Dhawan single-handedly took PBKS to safety with a 66-ball knock of 99. PBKS posted 143/9. Sportzpics
4/5
Arshdeep Singh removed Harry Brook early in the chase, but defending a total like 143 was always going to be tough for PBKS. Sportzpics
5/5
Rahul Tripathi got to his fifty in 35 deliveries. Sportzpics