IPL 2023: SRH pull off stunning victory against RR in Jaipur
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.
1/6
Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Sunday. SRH successfully chased down a total of 215 in thrilling fashion, with Sandeep Sharma’s no-ball in the last over proving costly for RR. Sportzpics
2/6
RR won the toss and opted to bat. Jos Buttler (95) missed out on a century after he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over. Sportzpics
3/6
Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 66 to guide RR to another 200-plus total. Sportzpics
4/6
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh with his teammates. Sportzpics
5/6
Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma forged a 65-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics
6/6
Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring his fifty. He scored 55 off 34 balls. Sportzpics