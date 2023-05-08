Photos

IPL 2023: SRH pull off stunning victory against RR in Jaipur

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

FirstCricket Staff May 08, 2023 01:24:31 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Sunday. SRH successfully chased down a total of 215 in thrilling fashion, with Sandeep Sharma’s no-ball in the last over proving costly for RR. Sportzpics
1/6
Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Sunday. SRH successfully chased down a total of 215 in thrilling fashion, with Sandeep Sharma’s no-ball in the last over proving costly for RR. Sportzpics
RR won the toss and opted to bat. Jos Buttler (95) missed out on a century after he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over. Sportzpics
2/6
RR won the toss and opted to bat. Jos Buttler (95) missed out on a century after he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over. Sportzpics
Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 66 to guide RR to another 200-plus total. Sportzpics
3/6
Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 66 to guide RR to another 200-plus total. Sportzpics
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh with his teammates. Sportzpics
4/6
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh with his teammates. Sportzpics
Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma forged a 65-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics
5/6
Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma forged a 65-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics
Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring his fifty. He scored 55 off 34 balls. Sportzpics
6/6
Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring his fifty. He scored 55 off 34 balls. Sportzpics