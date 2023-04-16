IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan shine as PBKS have last laugh against LSG
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
Kagiso Rabada and Shahrukh Khan celebrate Punjab Kings’ two-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. PBKS chased down a target of 160 in Lucknow with just three balls to spare. Sportzpics
LSG were asked to bat after PBKS won the toss. KL Rahul led from the front as he amassed 74 to take Lucknow to 159. Sportzpics
Sam Curran led Punjab Kings in injured Shikhar Dhawan’s absence, and he finished with bowling figures of 3/31. Sportzpics
Sikandar Raza played a knock of 57 off 41 balls. Sportzpics
Shahrukh Khan hit the winning runs for Punjab Kings, a boundary that was hammered towards long off to take PBKS over the finish line. Sportzpics