IPL 2023: Samson, Hetmyer help Rajasthan Royals prevail over Gujarat Titans

Check out some photos from Match 23 of IPL 2023 as Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in Ahmedabad.

FirstCricket Staff April 17, 2023 01:28:27 IST
Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 56 to guide RR to a three-wicket win over GT on Sunday. Sportzpics
Trent Boult got the early breakthrough after RR opted to field first. He removed Wriddhiman Saha in the first over of the GT innings. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill forged 59 runs for the third wicket. GT went onto post 177/7. Sportzpics
In reply, Mohammed Shami struck early to remove Jos Buttler for a duck. Sportzpics
Sanju Samson scored 60 off 32 balls, slamming three fours and six sixes. Sportzpics
Shimron Hetmyer got to his fifty off just 25 deliveries, and stayed till the end to help his team secure a three-wicket win. Sportzpics
