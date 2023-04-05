IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan impresses as Gujarat Titans hand Delhi Capitals their second defeat
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 league match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, as GT maintained their unbeaten run this season.
B Sai Sudharsan starred for Gujarat Titans as the defending champions beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Sportzpics
GT won the toss and opted to field first. Rashid Khan (in photo) and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets each as DC posted 162/8 on the board. Sportzpics
Axar Patel played a valuable knock of 36 from 22 balls. Sportzpics
Anrich Nortje played his first IPL match of the season and finished with figures of 2/39. Sportzpics
David Miller scored 31 off 16 balls, forging an unbeaten 56-run stand with Sai Sudharsan to lead GT home to victory. Sportzpics