IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad shines as CSK defeat GT in Qualifier 1

GT vs CSK, Highlights, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Chennai: Chennai defeat Gujarat by 15 runs, enter 10th final Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, Latest IPL Updates: GT 157 all out. Mohammed Shami is dismissed off the final ball of the match, with Deepak Chahar pulling off a superb catch near long on as Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL final for a 10th time with a 15-run win.