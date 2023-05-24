IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad shines as CSK defeat GT in Qualifier 1
Gaikwad struck a 44-ball 60 on a tricky Chepauk wicket as Chennai Super Kings bowled Gujarat Titans out for 157 after setting them 173 to win in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates after bringing up his half-century against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. Sportzpics
GT left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad celebrates after dismissing CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube in his final over of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Chennai. Sportzpics
GT pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates with Rahul Tewatia after dismissing CSK opener Devon Conway. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja is bowled by Mohammed Shami off the final delivery of the Chennai Super Kings innings. Sportzpics
CSK seamer Deepak Chahar celebrates with teammates after dismissing GT opener Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics
CSK seamer Deepak Chahar celebrates after getting rid of in-form GT opener Shubman Gill for 42. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan kept Gujarat Titans’ hopes alive with a 16-ball 30 during their chase of 173 against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. Sportzpics
Substitute fielder Subhranshu Senapati celebrates with teammates after running Darshan Nalkande out with a direct hit. Sportzpics