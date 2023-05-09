IPL 2023: Russell, Rinku help KKR pull off epic run-chase against PBKS at Eden Gardens
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
Players of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings shake hands after their IPL 2023 match at Eden Gardens. Sportzpics
KKR’s Rinku Singh celebrates winning the IPL 2023 match against PBKS on Monday. Sportzpics
PBKS won the toss and opted to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan’s 57 guided them to 179/7 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Varun Chakaravarthy finished with figures of 3/26. Sportzpics
Nitish Rana celebrates scoring his half-century during KKR’s chase. Sportzpics
Andre Russell and Rinku Singh were involved in a 54-run stand for the fifth wicket. Sportzpics
Andre Russell amassed 42 off just 23 deliveries. Sportzpics