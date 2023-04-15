IPL 2023: Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, RCB keep DC winless
IPL 2023 Photos: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs to win Match 20 of the Indian Premier League. With the win, RCB moved to seventh in the points table while DC remain winless and bottom. Image: Sportzpics
Vijaykumar Vyshak made an impressive IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore taking three wickets against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. Image: Sportzpics
Virat Kohli struck his third half century of the IPL 2023 season against Delhi Capitals and overall 47th in IPL. Image: Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj celebrates with RCB teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull. Image: Sportzpics
Kuldeep Yadav took a double-wicket maiden to arrest Royal Challengers Bangalore’s flow of runs. Image: Sportzpics
Manish Pandey was the only bright spark in Delhi Capitals’ unsuccessful chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Image: Sportzpics