IPL 2023: RCB get the better of LSG in low-scoring affair in Lucknow

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

FirstCricket Staff May 02, 2023 02:58:07 IST
RCB beat LSG by 18 runs on Monday to go fifth in the IPL standings. Sportzpics
RCB won the toss and opted to bat, with Faf du Plessis back leading the side. The South African scored 44 off 40 balls. Sportzpics
LSG had received a setback in the match after KL Rahul was taken off the field after he suffered an injury while fielding. Sportzpics
Naveen Ul Haq took three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/30 to restrict RCB to 126/9. Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 1/24 from three overs. Sportzpics
Karn Sharma picked up two wickets for RCB. Sportzpics
