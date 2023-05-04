IPL 2023: Punjab Kings succumb to defeat against Mumbai Indians in high-scoring match
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
1/5
Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Mohali on Wednesday. Sportzpics
2/5
Punjab Kings were asked to bat first after MI won the toss. Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 82 to lead PBKS to 214/3. Sportzpics
3/5
Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma forged an unbeaten 119-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sportzpics
4/5
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring his fifty against PBKS. Sportzpics
5/5
Ishan Kishan scored 75 off 41 deliveries. Sportzpics