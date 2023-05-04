Photos

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings succumb to defeat against Mumbai Indians in high-scoring match

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

FirstCricket Staff May 04, 2023 00:58:19 IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Mohali on Wednesday. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings were asked to bat first after MI won the toss. Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 82 to lead PBKS to 214/3. Sportzpics
Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma forged an unbeaten 119-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring his fifty against PBKS. Sportzpics
Ishan Kishan scored 75 off 41 deliveries. Sportzpics
