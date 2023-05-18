IPL 2023: Punjab Kings stumble against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala.
1/7
Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The defeat meant that PBKS suffered a massive blow in their hopes of qualifying for the IPL playoffs. Sportzpics
2/7
DC were put into bat by PBKS. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw forged a 94-run stand for the first wicket. Sportzpics
3/7
Prithvi Shaw celebrates scoring his fifty. After a string of low scores previously, this was his first fifty of the season. Sportzpics
4/7
Shikhar Dhawan completed a stunning catch to dismiss DC skipper David Warner for 46. Sportzpics
5/7
Rilee Rossouw of scored an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls. Sportzpics
6/7
In PBKS’ run chase, Atharva Taide scored 55 before he “retired out” in the 15th over. Sportzpics
7/7
Liam Livingstone’s 48-ball 94 eventually went in vain for PBKS. Sportzpics