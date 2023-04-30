Photos

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings have last laugh over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

FirstCricket Staff April 30, 2023 23:17:01 IST
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in a thrilling match of IPL 2023 at Chepauk on Sunday. Sportzpics
CSK won the toss and opted to bat. Devon Conway’s 92 guided them to 200/4 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad forged an 86-run stand for the first wicket. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni slammed two sixes off the last two balls to help CSK post 200. Sportzpics
Liam Livingstone scored 40 off 24 balls in PBKS’ run-chase. Sportzpics
