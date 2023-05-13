IPL 2023: Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran shine bright as LSG conquer SRH in Uppal
Check out photos from Lucknow Super Giants' seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal on Saturday.
Nicholas Pooran and Prerak Mankad celebrate LSG’s win over SRH. LSG chased down a target of 183 with seven wickets and four balls to spare. Sportzpics
Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 47 to help SRH post a total of 182/6 after opting to bat. Sportzpics
Krunal Pandya finished with figures of 2/24. Sportzpics
Aiden Markram scored just 28 runs off 20 balls against LSG. Sportzpics
Prerak Mankad shone against SRH, scoring an unbeaten 64 off 45 deliveries to take LSG home. Sportzpics
Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 44 from just 13 deliveries. Sportzpics