IPL 2023: Phil Salt headlines DC's seven-wicket win over RCB in Delhi

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

FirstCricket Staff May 07, 2023 00:51:33 IST
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in their IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Sportzpics
RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli scored a half-century, while also becoming the first-ever batter to score 7000 IPL runs. Sportzpics
Mahipal Lomror remained unbeaten on 54 off 29 balls to take RCB to 181/4. Sportzpics
Mitchell Marsh struck twice in the 11th over of RCB’s innings, removing Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Sportzpics
Phil Salt raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He scored 87 off 45 balls. Sportzpics
Rilee Rossouw remained unbeaten on 35 off 22 balls, and finished the match with a six over deep midwicket. Sportzpics
