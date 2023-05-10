Photos

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have last laugh against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

FirstCricket Staff May 10, 2023 00:50:54 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday. Sportzpics
RCB were put into bat by MI. However, they lost two quick wickets in Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat early on. Sportzpics
Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) forged a 120-run stand to help RCB to 199/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring his half-century. Sportzpics
Jason Behrendorff finished with figures of 3/36. Sportzpics
In MI’s reply, Suryakumar Yadav amassed 83 off 35 balls. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav and Nehwal Wadhera (52*) forged a 140-run stand for the third wicket. Sportzpics
