IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have last laugh against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
1/7
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday. Sportzpics
2/7
RCB were put into bat by MI. However, they lost two quick wickets in Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat early on. Sportzpics
3/7
Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) forged a 120-run stand to help RCB to 199/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
4/7
Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring his half-century. Sportzpics
5/7
Jason Behrendorff finished with figures of 3/36. Sportzpics
6/7
In MI’s reply, Suryakumar Yadav amassed 83 off 35 balls. Sportzpics
7/7
Suryakumar Yadav and Nehwal Wadhera (52*) forged a 140-run stand for the third wicket. Sportzpics