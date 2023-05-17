Photos

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants have last laugh against Mumbai Indians in thriller

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow.

FirstCricket Staff May 17, 2023 01:24:48 IST
Mohsin Khan helped LSG defend 177 as he defended 11 runs in the final of MI’s chase in Lucknow on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians were restricted to 172/5 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
MI won the toss and opted to field. Jason Behrendorff struck twice in the third over to remove Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad. Sportzpics
Marcus Stoinis (89*) helped in LSG’s recovery, forging an 82-run stand with Krunal Pandya. Sportzpics
Krunal Pandya “retired hurt” on 49. Although Krunal came back to bowl against MI, the LSG skipper said that he had pulled up a muscle while batting. Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan forged a 50-run stand for the opening wicket against LSG. Sportzpics
Yash Thakur celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Yash finished with figures of 2/40. Sportzpics
Ravi Bishnoi enjoyed figures of 2/26. Sportzpics
