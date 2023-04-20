IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants get the better of Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

IPL 2023: RR skipper Sanju Samson says his team needs to play 'better cricket' after 10-run defeat to LSG RR, looking to chase down a target of 155, started on a positive note, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) forging an 87-run stand for the opening wicket, but lost their way in the rest of their chase following Jaiswal’s dismissal.