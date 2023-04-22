IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans snatch win from Lucknow Super Giants in thriller
Lucknow Super Giants were racing away to victory at one stage against Gujarat Titans before throwing it all away in baffling manner.
Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs in a remarkable turnaround at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG were headed for a comfortable 136 run chase but were derailed by some poor batting and excellent bowling at the death. Image: Sportzpics
Batting first, Wriddhiman Saha provided a strong start and kept LSG going even as things slowed down at the other end. After his 47 run knock, GT lost their momentum. Image: Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya went into attack mode in the 18th over and provided Gujarat Titans a fighting chance with his 66 run knock from 50 balls. It took Gujarat to 135 runs. Image: Sportzpics
In reply, Lucknow Super Giants got off to a confident and positive start under KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers. Their thundering start in the powerplay got the job half done. Image: Sportzpics
KL Rahul scored 68 runs from 61 balls but as LSG got closer to the target, he slowed down which added to the pressure on the home side. Image: Sportzpics
With 30 runs needed from 30 balls, Mohammed Shami bowled a belter of an over. He eventually finished with figures of 3-1-18-0. Image: Sportzpics
With 12 runs needed in the final over, Mohit Sharma followed in Mohammed Shami’s footsteps with brilliant bowling. He took two wickets in the final over and saw two more come via run outs as LSG fell short. Image: Sportzpics