IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood shine as LSG thump DC
Lucknow Super Giants got off to a winning start in IPL 2023 with a convincing 50-run win over Delhi Capitals.
KL Rahul has been under fire for the Indian national side. Poor Test series against Australia was followed by 75, 9 and 32 in the ODIs. Returning to the format where he has flourished in the past, KL Rahul didn’t have a great start. With just 8 runs, including a six, Rahul was gone off Sakariya’s bowling. Image: Sportzpics
Kyle Mayers, making his IPL debut at 30 years old, made his Rs 50 lakh auction fee count for every penny. Mayers scored 73 runs in just 28 balls and stitched a crucial 79-run stand with Deepak Hooda. Image: Sportzpics
Nicholas Pooran, acquired by LSG for Rs 10.75 crore, played a nifty cameo in Lucknow’s inning with 36 runs from 21 deliveries. Two fours and three sixes took LSG to 193 runs. He was involved in a 48-run stand with Krunal Pandya for the fifth wicket. Image: Sportzpics
David Warner stepped in as the Delhi Capitals captain in place of the injured Rishabh Pant and got runs to prove his worth as well. Under pressure in international cricket for his lack of runs, that was no issue with the IPL getting underway. Warner’s 56 and Rilee Rossouw’s 30 were the only bright sparks in Delhi’s unsuccessful chase. Image: Sportzpics
Mark Wood, who had missed IPL 2022 with an elbow injury, made his mark in the very first match. The England seamer finished with figures of 5/14 which propelled him to the top of the Purple Cap standings. Image: Sportzpics