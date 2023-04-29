IPL 2023: David Miller, Vijay Shankar power GT to 7-wicket win over KKR
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets to further their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff chances.
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets to win Match 39 of the Indian Premier League which further solidified their chances of making the playoff. At the same time, it meant KKR are staring at an early elimination. Sportzpics
David Miller and Vijay Shankar took the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders with an unbeaten partnership of 87 runs. Image: Sportzpics
Vijay Shankar top-scored with 51 runs from 24 balls in KKR vs GT in Match 39 of the IPL. Image: Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans batter David Miller scored 32 runs from 18 balls in snatching the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 of the IPL. Image: Sportzpics
Josh Little took the Player of the Match with his spell of 2/25 in KKR vs GT during IPL 2023. Image: Sportzpics
Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Kolkata Knight Riders while batting first against Gujarat Titans. The Afghanistan player scored 81 runs from 39 balls. Image: Sportzpics
Andre Russell provided KKR with a strong finish. His 34 runs from 19 balls steered KKR to 179/7 at the Eden Gardens. Image: Sportzpics
The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans had been rescheduled by 45 minutes with rain coming down at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Image: Sportzpics