Photos

IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as KKR beat RCB in Bengaluru

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Royal ChallengersBangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, where KKR emerged victorious by 21 runs.

FirstCricket Staff April 27, 2023 00:39:04 IST
KKR clinched their third win of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, beating RCB by 21 runs. Sportzpics
RCB had won the toss and put KKR to bat first. Jason Roy scored 56 off just 29 deliveries, getting to his fifty in 22 balls. Sportzpics
Nitish Rana, too, played a vital role with the bat, scoring 48 off 21 balls to take KKR to 200/5. Sportzpics
Vijaykumar Vishak struck twice in the 10th over, removing KKR openers N Jagadeesan and Jason Roy. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli top-scored with 54 for RCB, bbut lack of enough contribution from batters down the order hurt the team’s momentum. Sportzpics
Varun Chakaravarthy was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 3/27. Sportzpics
