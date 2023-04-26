Photos

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans showcase dominance in win over Mumbai Indians

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

PN Vishnu April 26, 2023 01:08:47 IST
Gujarat Titans celebrate their win over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Sportzpics
MI won the toss and asked GT to bat first. Shubman Gill got to his third fifty of IPL 2023. Sportzpics
Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21 balls) played a vital role to help GT post 207/6. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan finished with figures of 2/27. Sportzpics
Noor Ahmed removed Cam Green, SuryakumarYadav and Tim David to finish with figures of 3/37. Sportzpics
