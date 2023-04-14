Photos

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans seal last-over thriller against Punjab Kings to collect third win

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

FirstCricket Staff April 14, 2023 01:31:26 IST
Rahul Tewatia played a two-ball cameo to guide Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday. Sportzpics
GT had won the toss and opted to field. Matt Short’s 36 took PBKS to 153/8 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill played the lead role in the chase, scoring 67 off 49 balls. Sportzpics
Mohit Sharma, returning to the IPL after three years, made his GT debut and finished with figures of 2/18. Sportzpics
Kagiso Rabada finished with figures of 1/36. He became the fastest to 100 IPL wickets, reaching the milestone in 64 matches. Sportzpics
