IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans seal last-over thriller against Punjab Kings to collect third win
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
1/5
Rahul Tewatia played a two-ball cameo to guide Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday. Sportzpics
2/5
GT had won the toss and opted to field. Matt Short’s 36 took PBKS to 153/8 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
3/5
Shubman Gill played the lead role in the chase, scoring 67 off 49 balls. Sportzpics
4/5
Mohit Sharma, returning to the IPL after three years, made his GT debut and finished with figures of 2/18. Sportzpics
5/5
Kagiso Rabada finished with figures of 1/36. He became the fastest to 100 IPL wickets, reaching the milestone in 64 matches. Sportzpics