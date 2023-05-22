Photos

IPL 2023: GT delivers RCB the knockout punch as Virat Kohli's century goes in vain

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 contest between RCB and GT in Bengaluru.

FirstCricket Staff May 22, 2023 02:05:30 IST
Rahul Tewatia and Shubman Gill celebrate GT’s win over RCB. Defeat for RCB by six wickets meant that their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs ended after MI’s win over SRH. Sportzpics
1/7
Rahul Tewatia and Shubman Gill celebrate GT’s win over RCB. Defeat for RCB by six wickets meant that their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs ended after MI’s win over SRH. Sportzpics
Rain had delayed the start of RCB vs GT in Bengaluru by 90 minutes. Sportzpics
2/7
Rain had delayed the start of RCB vs GT in Bengaluru by 90 minutes. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli scored a 60-ball century against GT. His knock led RCB to 197/5. Sportzpics
3/7
Virat Kohli scored a 60-ball century against GT. His knock led RCB to 197/5. Sportzpics
Noor Ahmad starred with the ball with figures of 2/39. Sportzpics
4/7
Noor Ahmad starred with the ball with figures of 2/39. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill became Sunday’s third centurion, after Cameron Green and Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
5/7
Shubman Gill became Sunday’s third centurion, after Cameron Green and Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj’s figures of 2/30 eventually went in vain. Sportzpics
6/7
Mohammed Siraj’s figures of 2/30 eventually went in vain. Sportzpics
Players of RCB and GT shake each others’ hands after the match. Sportzpics
7/7
Players of RCB and GT shake each others’ hands after the match. Sportzpics