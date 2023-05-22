IPL 2023: GT delivers RCB the knockout punch as Virat Kohli's century goes in vain
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 contest between RCB and GT in Bengaluru.
1/7
Rahul Tewatia and Shubman Gill celebrate GT’s win over RCB. Defeat for RCB by six wickets meant that their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs ended after MI’s win over SRH. Sportzpics
2/7
Rain had delayed the start of RCB vs GT in Bengaluru by 90 minutes. Sportzpics
3/7
Virat Kohli scored a 60-ball century against GT. His knock led RCB to 197/5. Sportzpics
4/7
Noor Ahmad starred with the ball with figures of 2/39. Sportzpics
5/7
Shubman Gill became Sunday’s third centurion, after Cameron Green and Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
6/7
Mohammed Siraj’s figures of 2/30 eventually went in vain. Sportzpics
7/7
Players of RCB and GT shake each others’ hands after the match. Sportzpics