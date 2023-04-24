Photos

IPL 2023: Dominant CSK outsmart KKR in Eden Gardens to go top of points table

Check out some photos from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Ridersand Chennai Super Kings in Eden Gardens, where CSK emerged victorious by 49 runs.

FirstCricket Staff April 24, 2023 00:58:36 IST
Chennai Super Kings clinched a dominant 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at Eden Gardens on Sunday, to go top of the points table. Sportzpics
KKR won the toss and opted to field. Devon Conway (56) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) forged a 73-run stand for the first wicket. Sportzpics
Devon Conway registered his fourth consecutive IPL half-century. Sportzpics
Shivam Dube, too, scored a valuable half-century. Sportzpics
Ajinkya Rahane got to his fifty in just 24 deliveries, and finished with an unbeaten 71 off 29 deliveries. Sportzpics
Jason Roy was the top scorer in KKR’s chase of 236, scoring 61 runs. Sportzpics
Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathiranafinished with economical figures of1/27 from four overs. Sportzpics
