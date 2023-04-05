IPL 2023: Dhoni, Moeen Ali revel in Chepauk homecoming as CSK get better of LSG
Check out some photos from CSK's 12-run win over LSG in IPL 2023.
Kyle Mayers’ knock of 53 went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 12-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in Match 6 of IPL 2023 at Chepauk on Monday. Sportzpics
LSG won the toss and opted to field but that decision backfired when Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) forged a 110-run stand for the first wicket. CSK, playing in Chennai after almost four years, went onto post 217/7 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Cricket fans witnessed a ‘Vintage Dhoni’ knock, although it was a short but sweet stay at the crease. The CSK skipper slammed two consecutive sixes, before being dismissed by Mark Wood in his third ball. Sportzpics
Although both Ravi Bishnoi (In photo) and Mark Wood picked three wickets each, the former was more economical, finishing with figures of 3/28 from four overs. Sportzpics
LSG got off to a promising start in the chase, with skipper KL Rahul and Moeen Ali forging 79 for the first wicket, but Mopeen Ali caused huge damage on the opposition, finishing with figures of 4/26. Sportzpics