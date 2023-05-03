IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals script spirited comeback to beat Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya insists GT need to play 'good cricket' after five-run defeat to DC in Ahmedabad Mohammed Shami took four wickets to restrict DC to 130/8, but even Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 59 could not save GT in the end, as regular wickets hurt their progress. GT were eventually restricted to 125/6 from 20 overs.