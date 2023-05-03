IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals script spirited comeback to beat Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Capitals celebrate their win against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. DC defended their total of 130/8, restricting GT tov 125 in their chase. Sportzpics
DC won the toss and opted to bat. Mohammed Shami inflicted misery on DC, picking four wickets inside the powerplay overs to restrict them to 23/5 at one stage. Sportzpics
Aman Hakim Khan scored a gritty fifty to take DC to a decent total. Sportzpics
In GT’s run chase, Ishant Sharma finished with figures of 2/23 from four overs. Apart from Ishant, Anrich Nortje also picked up two wickets. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 59 but his efforts eventually went in vain. Sportzpics