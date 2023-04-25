IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals clinch nervy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
DC beat SRH by seven runs in Hyderabad on Monday to clinch their second win of IPL 2023. Sportzpics
DC won the toss and opted to bat. Axar Patel (In picture) scored run-a-ball 34 to help DC post 144/9 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Washington Sundar scalped three wickets in the eighth over of the contest, removing David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan andAman Khan to dismantle DC. Sportzpics
Mayank Agarwal was SRH’s top-scorer with 49 runs. Sportzpics
Heinrich Klaasen too played a quick knock of 31 off 19 deliveries, but was dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the 19th over. Sportzpics
Axar Patel rounded off an all-round performance with figures of 2/21. Sportzpics