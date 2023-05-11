Photos

IPL 2023: CSK inflict 27-run defeat on DC at fortress Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings restricted Delhi Capitals to 140/8 after setting them 168 to win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

FirstCricket Staff May 11, 2023 02:49:43 IST
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni plays a shot during his 20 off nine balls against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni plays a shot during his 20 off nine balls against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner Axar Patel appeals successfully for LBW against Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner Axar Patel appeals successfully for LBW against Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sportzpics
The Delhi Capitals players celebrate Axar Patel’s dismissal of Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sportzpics
The Delhi Capitals players celebrate Axar Patel’s dismissal of Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sportzpics
Lalit Yadav dives to his right to pull off a sharp, low catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane during the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Sportzpics
Lalit Yadav dives to his right to pull off a sharp, low catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane during the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Phil Salt during the IPL 2023 fixture in Chennai on Wednesday, 10 May. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Phil Salt during the IPL 2023 fixture in Chennai on Wednesday, 10 May. Sportzpics
Ajinkya Rahane runs Delhi Capitals batter Mitchell Marsh out for 5. Sportzpics
Ajinkya Rahane runs Delhi Capitals batter Mitchell Marsh out for 5. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals’ Rilee Rossouw was the only batter from either team to cross 30 in the low-scoring affair at Chepauk, scoring 35 off 37 balls. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals’ Rilee Rossouw was the only batter from either team to cross 30 in the low-scoring affair at Chepauk, scoring 35 off 37 balls. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni shakes hands with Delhi Capitals tail-ender Kuldeep Yadav after leading his team to a 27-run victory at Chepauk on Wednesday, 10 May. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni shakes hands with Delhi Capitals tail-ender Kuldeep Yadav after leading his team to a 27-run victory at Chepauk on Wednesday, 10 May. Sportzpics