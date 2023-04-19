IPL 2023: Cameron Green puts on a clinical display as MI get the better of SRH
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs to jump to sixth spot in the IPL 2023 points table on Tuesday. Sportzpics
SRH won the toss and opted to field. Cameron Green, though, starrred for MI, scoring an unbeaten 64 to take MI to 192. Sportzpics
Marco Jansen struck twice in the 12th over of the innings, removing Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma became just the fourth cricketer to score 6000 runs in the IPL. Sportzpics
Tim David was sharp on the field, taking as many as four catches. Sportzpics
Mayank Agarwal scored 48 but his knock went in vain in the end, with SRH falling short by 14 runs. Sportzpics