IPL 2023: Bowlers, David Warner help DC clinch first win by beating KKR
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, as DC collected their first win of the season.
Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the new IPL season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets on Thursday. Sportzpics
David Warner starred with the bat for DC, scoring 57 to help them chase down a target of 128 with four wickets to spare. Sportzpics
Ishant Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match, for his bowling figures of 2/19 that helped DC restrict KKR for 127. Sportzpics
Mukesh Kumar picked up the wicket of Litton Das in the second over. Sportzpics
Prithvi Shaw was brought in as an impact player in the DC chase, in place of Ishant Sharma, but all Shaw could manage were 13 runs. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Mitchell Marssh. Marsh was dismissed for a low score of two runs. Sportzpics