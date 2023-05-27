Photos

IPL 2023: All-round Gujarat Titans trounce Mumbai Indians to setup final against Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on Friday to setup IPL 2023 Final against Chennai Super Kings. Here are a few photos from the Qualifier 2 contest.

FirstCricket Staff May 27, 2023 01:02:49 IST
Gujarat Titans toppled Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Friday to make the final for a second consecutive year. GT will meet Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sportzpics
1/7
Gujarat Titans toppled Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Friday to make the final for a second consecutive year. GT will meet Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill was Player of the Match after his 60-ball 129 helped GT post a mammoth 233/3 on board. Sportzpics
2/7
Shubman Gill was Player of the Match after his 60-ball 129 helped GT post a mammoth 233/3 on board. Sportzpics
Sai Sudharsan scored 43 off 31 deliveries. Sportzpics
3/7
Sai Sudharsan scored 43 off 31 deliveries. Sportzpics
Mohammed Shami struck twice in powerplay against MI, removing Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma as MI got off to a poor start in their chase. Sportzpics
4/7
Mohammed Shami struck twice in powerplay against MI, removing Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma as MI got off to a poor start in their chase. Sportzpics
However, Suryakumar Yadav forged a 51-run stand for the fifth wicket with Cameroon Green to revive MI’s hopes. Sportzpics
5/7
However, Suryakumar Yadav forged a 51-run stand for the fifth wicket with Cameroon Green to revive MI’s hopes. Sportzpics
Suryakumar scored his fifty off 33 balls, but was dismissed by Mohit Sharma in the 15th over. Sportzpics
6/7
Suryakumar scored his fifty off 33 balls, but was dismissed by Mohit Sharma in the 15th over. Sportzpics
Mohit Sharma finished with figures of 5/10 from 2.2 overs. Sportzpics
7/7
Mohit Sharma finished with figures of 5/10 from 2.2 overs. Sportzpics