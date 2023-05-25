IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal shines with five-fer as MI destroy LSG in Eliminator
Mumbai Indians crushed Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Check out a few photos from the contest here.
Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday. While LSG bowed out, MI booked an IPL Qualifier 2 date with Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. Sportzpics
MI won the toss and opted to bat. Cameron Green (41) was their top-scorer. Sportzpics
Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of LSG’s bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/38. Sportzpics
Nehal Wadhera played a worthwhile cameo of 23 off 12 balls to take MI to 182/8. Sportzpics
Marcus Stoinis walks back after being dismissed courtesy a terrible run-out. Sportzpics
Akash Madhwal finished with career-best figures of 5/5. He played a major part in the destruction of LSG. Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Krishnappa Gowtham. Sportzpics